LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $36.24. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 111,844 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

