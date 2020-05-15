Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.74, but opened at $51.86. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Logitech International shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 1,311,188 shares.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,471,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,009,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Logitech International by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

