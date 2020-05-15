Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $122,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

