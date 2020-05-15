Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIC. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIC opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

