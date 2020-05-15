Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

