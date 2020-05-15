Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Up 20%

Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE)’s stock price rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 1,381,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 215,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

