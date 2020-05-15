Mark J. Alles Buys 10,000 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYRS opened at $8.90 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.03% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYRS. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 1,243,079 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

