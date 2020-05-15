MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $504.74 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $517.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.66.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

