MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

