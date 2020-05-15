Marriott International (MAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $124.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $125.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $128.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $96.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/7/2020 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.

4/7/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.

3/30/2020 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/18/2020 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

