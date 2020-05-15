Max H. Mitchell Acquires 1,500 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CR stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

