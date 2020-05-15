Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $10.03. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 72,483 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

