Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Position Trimmed by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

