Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Liz Hewitt Purchases 23,000 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Liz Hewitt purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £20,010 ($26,322.02).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.23. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.10.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 1182.9999771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 ($1.68) price target (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.22 ($2.29).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

