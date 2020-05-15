Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 181.9% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $8,555,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 24,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

