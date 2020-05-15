Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 377,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $777.27 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $805.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.95.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

