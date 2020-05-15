Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.95.

MELI stock opened at $777.27 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $805.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

