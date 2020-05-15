Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Meritage Homes worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 856.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH opened at $54.61 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

