Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,050 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SIVB opened at $173.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

