Michael Fung Buys 2,240 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Michael Fung acquired 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,564.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

