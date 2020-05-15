Michael J. Arougheti Sells 2,500 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $450,415.24.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,593 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,092,310.23.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,859,477.90.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34.

NYSE ARES opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $367,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 75.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after acquiring an additional 678,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

