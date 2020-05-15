Michael M. Scharf Sells 10,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at $932,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

REGI stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $133,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.