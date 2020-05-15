Michael Soucik Sells 10,701,425 Shares of Kula Gold Ltd (ASX:KGD) Stock

Kula Gold Ltd (ASX:KGD) insider Michael Soucik sold 10,701,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$214,028.50 ($151,793.26).

Kula Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

About Kula Gold

Kula Gold Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of the Woodlark Island Gold project located on Woodlark Island in Papua New Guinea. The company is based in Claremont, Australia. Kula Gold Limited is a subsidiary of Geopacific Resources Limited.

