Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.