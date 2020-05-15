Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Buys $99,330.00 in Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

