Mizuho Increases NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $23.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.93 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

