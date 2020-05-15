Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.86% of Moelis & Co worth $33,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 16,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $637,016.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

