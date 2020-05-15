Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,291 shares of company stock valued at $38,737,847. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

