Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monroe Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 37.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig bought 28,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

