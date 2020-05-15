Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $33.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of IR stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,903,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,158,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,334,000 after buying an additional 3,996,921 shares during the period.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

