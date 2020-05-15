Morgan Stanley Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $42.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,260.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,749,220 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

