Morgan Stanley Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $15.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s previous close.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 30,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $452,578.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.