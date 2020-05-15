MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. HSBC raised MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOR opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.