Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

