Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,377,639.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,377,639.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,469,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,151,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $145.34 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

