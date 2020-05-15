Motco Buys 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

