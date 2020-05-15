Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 969,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

