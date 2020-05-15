Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

