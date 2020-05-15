Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

