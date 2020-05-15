Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.72). Myomo reported earnings per share of ($4.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

NASDAQ MYO opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

