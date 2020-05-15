Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $16.25, 944,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 356,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBR. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.23.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,356,000 after buying an additional 8,581,316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,076,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $10,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,101,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 493.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,421,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($27.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -91.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

