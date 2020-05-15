Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells $154,374.00 in Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $416.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.84. Nantkwest Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

