National Bank Financial Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$37.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$31.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.13. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

