National Bank Financial Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.00.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.97. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.58 and a 1 year high of C$34.43.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.