National Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.95.

NA opened at C$51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.41. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$75.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.22 per share, with a total value of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at C$323,126.46. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,530,916.80. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,090.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

