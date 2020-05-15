National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Retail Properties earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NNN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

