NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.33

News stories about NCR (NYSE:NCR) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NCR earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NCR opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

