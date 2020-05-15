Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG opened at $63.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 1,750 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.