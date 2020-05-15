Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $441.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.