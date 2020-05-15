NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million.

NTWK stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

